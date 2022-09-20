In the Eagles’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings, the Birds got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday.

The 87-yard drive started off strong with back-to-back first downs from tight end Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders. Hurts also had a 19-yard pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown to get the Eagles to the Minnesota 31-yard line.

Hurts kept the drive alive on third down with an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal to the Minnesota 16 for a first down.