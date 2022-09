Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during pregame at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, September 19, 2022. Read more

In the Eagles’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings, the Birds got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday.

The 87-yard drive started off strong with back-to-back first downs from tight end Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders. Hurts also had a 19-yard pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown to get the Eagles to the Minnesota 31-yard line.

Hurts kept the drive alive on third down with an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal to the Minnesota 16 for a first down.