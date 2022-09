Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) with the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 19, 2022. Read more

The Eagles scored a second touchdown on a Quez Watkins 53-yard reception, extending their lead on the Vikings to 14-0 on Monday.

Jalen Hurts found Watkins on the first play of the second quarter with no Vikings defenders in the vicinity.

To get down the field, Hurts found A.J. Brown in a short pass to the middle of the field for 11 yards, giving Brown a total of 30 yards before the half. Watkins has two receptions for 69 yards in the first half after not being the target of any passes last week.