The injury to DeSean Jackson has impacted the passing game. Wentz has completed just four of 15 deep balls (throws of 20 yards or more) in the four games without Jackson. He averaged 8.0 yards per attempt in Week 1 with Jackson, but just 6.2 without him. Alshon Jeffery is averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per catch. Nelson Agholor had five receiving first downs in Week 2, but has had only three in the Eagles’ other four games. The Eagles likely will play a lot of "12′' personnel with TEs Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.