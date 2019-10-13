That being said, Wentz was as good as he has been all season. His 26-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery midway through the third quarter was a thing of beauty and would have gone for a 55-yard touchdown if Jeffery hadn’t lost his balance while tight-roping the sideline after the catch. On the Eagles’ opening drive of the second half, Wentz made a great play to find Nelson Agholor for 23 yards just before the pass rush arrived, and later finished off the drive with a play that only he and a select few other quarterbacks in the league can make, buying himself time with his feet while keeping his eyes downfield and finally finding Jeffery for a touchdown that cut the Vikings lead to 24-17 with 12:11 remaining in the third quarter. Late in the third quarter, he had another play where he kept a play alive while scrambling to his left and finally whizzed a, 11-yard pass to a tightly-covered Zach Ertz where only the tight end could get it.