Vinny Curry to retire as an Eagle after a decade-long NFL career and a Super Bowl title

After a 10-year NFL career, including eight with the Eagles, Vinny Curry is officially hanging up his cleats.

The 36-year-old defensive end will retire as a member of the Eagles on Thursday. Curry, whom the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Marshall, will be recognized as an honorary captain ahead of the game against the Washington Commanders.

“Vinny Curry’s contributions were always on display, and it was his role on our Super Bowl-winning team that defined his legacy,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Vinny’s genuine love and passion for the Eagles growing up [in Neptune, N.J.] allowed him to connect so easily with our team and city. His commitment over eight seasons, along with everything he gave to his teammates and coaches on the field, was truly authentic and always came from the heart. We are thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with Vinny and his family on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.”

Curry spent two stints with the Eagles from 2012-17 and 2019-20. In those combined spans, he racked up 30 sacks (19th in franchise history), 85 quarterback hits, 41 tackles for losses, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was part of the Super Bowl LII-winning team, starting in all 16 regular-season games. He last played in 2022 for the New York Jets.

