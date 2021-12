Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) pregame warm up before facing Washington Football Team Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more

The Eagles go into halftime tied 10-10 with Washington after Jalen Hurts scored on a sneak.

Hurts is playing in his first game in nearly a month since recovering from an ankle injury, and it’s been an up-and-down game for him. He lost a fumble and had a fluke interception that came off of Dallas Goedert’s heel.

Hurts also has thrown for 169 yards, completing 11 of 14 passes.

