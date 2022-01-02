Under first-year coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles guaranteed themselves a winning season by defeating the Washington Football Team, 20-16, Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field to improve to 9-7.

With the Eagles handling business at Washington, they need the following dominoes to fall later today in order for them to clinch a playoff berth:

San Francisco 49ers win or tie vs. Houston Texans. Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. OR New Orleans Saints loss or tie vs. Carolina Panthers. Kickoff at 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings loss to Green Bay Packers. Kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Defense’s defining moment

Washington scored on all four of its drives during the first half. But it didn’t manage any more points facing the Eagles’ defense in the second half.

In a bend-or-break situation with Washington needing to score a touchdown at the end of the game, safety Rodney McLeod came through in the clutch. Washington was driving with ease before McLeod picked off quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the end zone. Washington strung together 300-plus yards, but McLeod got the last laugh. He showed off great hands on the diving pick, which effectively ended the game and secured the victory for the Eagles.

QB breakdown

Jalen Hurts looked like his vintage self. He was much more mobile compared to his performances from the past two games. The second-year quarterback had been hobbled by a high ankle sprain that he suffered five weeks ago, but Hurts seems to be OK now. He juked a few Washington defenders out of their shoes on a couple of his scrambles and provided the offense extra opportunities with his legs. Hurts finished with seven carries for 44 yards.

Hurts also completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards. He had one of his best moments of the season during the team’s opening drive out of halftime. Facing third-and-long, Hurts scrambled away from pressure, threw across his body and zipped a 27-yard completion to Greg Ward. The throw from Hurts was impressive, as the ball placement to Ward was low and where only the receiver could haul in the reception.

There was an earlier moment where Hurts missed DeVonta Smith in the end zone, but the 23-year-old Hurts has clearly made strides in maturing with his decision-making and accuracy.

Scott rolls over Washington

Some questions arose when lead tailback Miles Sanders broke his hand during last week’s victory over the Giants. Sanders needed surgery, but he wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which means he could still return at some point.

With Sanders out, Boston Scott didn’t miss a beat. He paced the offense with a team-best 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. More importantly, Scott had two critical goal line rushing touchdowns.

On his second rushing score, Scott exuded great effort to cross the pylon; Hurts slipped immediately following the snap, but he was still able to pitch the ball to Scott, who took the pitch and dove past a pair of defenders to reach the end zone. It was Scott’s seventh touchdown this season, which marks a career high.

Another slow start

The Eagles continued their trend of slow, sloppy starts. Washington scored on their first four drives (one touchdown, three field goals), while the Eagles were held scoreless in the first frame. Over the past five games, the Eagles have been outscored, 38-7, in the first quarter.

Ultimately, the Eagles were able to overcome their latest sluggish opening chapter. But this trend won’t be sustainable against more quality competition.

Injury report

Right guard Nate Herbig got hit from behind during the second quarter. He was briefly replaced by Sua Opeta before he later returned to the game. Herbig has been filling in for backup lineman Isaac Seumalo (Lisfranc sprain), who had already been filling in for starter Brandon Brooks, who has been out since Week 2 with a torn pectoral injury.