Pro Football Focus is a fan of the Eagles’ offseason moves at wide receiver.
The analytics-driven website known for releasing rankings and grades declared the Birds’ wide receiving corps as the best in the NFL, praising the additions of veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson and rookie receiver J.J. Arcega Whiteside.
Jackson adds a vertical threat to a receiver group also highlighted by Alshon Jeffery, a solid possession receiver who can go up and make tough catches, and Nelson Agholor, a twitchy route-runner who has had his most successful moments while playing as a slot receiver.
Here’s what PFF said about the ranking:
“The Eagles took steps this offseason to improve what was already an above-average unit in 2018 with the additions of DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Jackson showed last year that he hasn’t lost a step, leading all NFL players with 50-plus targets in average depth of target at 19.6 yards while grading 25th at the position. Arcega-Whiteside came in at 23rd on the PFF Big Board after hauling in a draft class-leading 19 contested catches in 2018.”
The top five teams were the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans in that order.
No other NFC East team finished in the top half of the site’s grades. The Dallas Cowboys were the next-best after the Eagles, ranking No. 19. The New York Giants were next at No. 27. The Giants lost Corey Coleman to a torn ACL, Sterling Shepard to a thumb injury that may cause him to miss the beginning of the season, and former Eagle Golden Tate for the first four games of the year with a PED suspension.
Washington ranked last among NFC East teams, and No. 28 overall.
Bad news for former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, his Jacksonville Jaguars’ receiving corps was ranked dead last in the site’s rankings.
