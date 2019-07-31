No other NFC East team finished in the top half of the site’s grades. The Dallas Cowboys were the next-best after the Eagles, ranking No. 19. The New York Giants were next at No. 27. The Giants lost Corey Coleman to a torn ACL, Sterling Shepard to a thumb injury that may cause him to miss the beginning of the season, and former Eagle Golden Tate for the first four games of the year with a PED suspension.