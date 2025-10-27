An updated look at the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds and Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds heading into the bye
The Eagles are 6-2 and in command of the NFC East.
The Eagles improved to 6-2 after a dominant 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jalen Hurts had another efficient performance, passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns — with just five incompletions. The Birds’ running game took a big step forward, recording 276 yards on the ground.
As the Eagles head into the bye week, here are some of the latest odds for yearly awards at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
NFC East odds update
Coming off their win over New York, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East. The Giants’ and the Dallas Cowboys’ odds to win the division have decreased following losses. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
» READ MORE: For Eagles, the bye week ‘sets you up for some things for the rest of the season,’ Nick Sirianni says
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles’ odds have slightly changed. However, at FanDuel, they still remain behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the front-runners to win the conference. At DraftKings, they’re also behind the Los Angeles Rams.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 8, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as one of the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Buffalo Bills and others, like the favored Chiefs. But at DraftKings, the Birds remain outside the top five, following the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts.
» READ MORE: Expect the Eagles to make a trade before the deadline — just not A.J. Brown — and what else they’re saying
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his performances the last two weeks. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.
» READ MORE: Are the refs now favoring the Eagles? Plus, the Birds’ red-zone success and a new Tush Push controversy | Marcus Hayes
Offensive player of the year
Saquon Barkley’s odds for offensive player of the year continue to fall despite a successful Week 8 performance that saw the running back eclipse 100 yards for the first time this season.