Eagles

An updated look at the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds and Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds heading into the bye

The Eagles are 6-2 and in command of the NFC East.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off the field after throwing four touchdown passes in the rout of the Giants.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off the field after throwing four touchdown passes in the rout of the Giants.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The Eagles improved to 6-2 after a dominant 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jalen Hurts had another efficient performance, passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns — with just five incompletions. The Birds’ running game took a big step forward, recording 276 yards on the ground.

As the Eagles head into the bye week, here are some of the latest odds for yearly awards at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

NFC East odds update

Coming off their win over New York, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East. The Giants’ and the Dallas Cowboys’ odds to win the division have decreased following losses. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-425
Past
-280
Commanders
Current
+600
Past
+600
Cowboys
Current
+1000
Past
+550
Giants
Current
+15000
Past
+5000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-425
Past
-260
Commanders
Current
+500
Past
+450
Cowboys
Current
+1300
Past
+600
Giants
Current
+20000
Past
+4000

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles’ odds have slightly changed. However, at FanDuel, they still remain behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the front-runners to win the conference. At DraftKings, they’re also behind the Los Angeles Rams.

FanDuel

Packers
Current
+350
Past
+380
Lions
Current
+360
Past
+430
Eagles
Current
+450
Past
+480
Rams
Current
+500
Past
+650
Seahawks
Current
+1200
Past
--
49ers
Current
+1200
Past
+1000

DraftKings

Lions
Current
+330
Past
+425
Packers
Current
+340
Past
+425
Rams
Current
+475
Past
+450
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+550
Buccaneers
Current
+850
Past
+800
Seahawks
Current
+1100
Past
--
Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson catches a touchdown pass over New York Giants cornerback Korie Black.
Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson catches a touchdown pass over New York Giants cornerback Korie Black.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

After Week 8, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as one of the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Buffalo Bills and others, like the favored Chiefs. But at DraftKings, the Birds remain outside the top five, following the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel

Chiefs
Current
+500
Past
+500
Lions
Current
+700
Past
+800
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+750
Bills
Current
+800
Past
+700
Eagles
Current
+950
Past
+1000
Colts
Current
+1000
Past
+1300

DraftKings

Chiefs
Current
+500
Past
+500
Lions
Current
+650
Past
+800
Packers
Current
+700
Past
+800
Bills
Current
+750
Past
+750
Colts
Current
+900
Past
+1000
Rams
Current
+1000
Past
+900
Eagles
Current
+1100
Past
+1100

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his performances the last two weeks. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes
Current
+135
Past
+175
Josh Allen
Current
+380
Past
+350
Drake Maye
Current
+420
Past
+700
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1400
Past
+1200
Jordan Love
Current
+1600
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2200
Past
+3300

DraftKings

Patrick Mahomes
Current
+125
Past
+150
Josh Allen
Current
+350
Past
+400
Drake Maye
Current
+475
Past
+950
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1100
Past
+320
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1100
Past
+1000
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2500
Past
+4000

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley’s odds for offensive player of the year continue to fall despite a successful Week 8 performance that saw the running back eclipse 100 yards for the first time this season.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-250
Past
-145
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+600
Past
+650
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1400
Past
+800
Puka Nacua
Current
+1400
Past
+1100
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+1500
Past
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+7500
Past
+6500

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-225
Past
+100
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+475
Past
+650
Puka Nacua
Current
+1100
Past
+1000
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1300
Past
+500
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+1300
Past
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+7500
Past
+6500