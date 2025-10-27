An updated look at the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds and Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds heading into the bye

The Eagles improved to 6-2 after a dominant 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jalen Hurts had another efficient performance, passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns — with just five incompletions. The Birds’ running game took a big step forward, recording 276 yards on the ground.

As the Eagles head into the bye week, here are some of the latest odds for yearly awards at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Coming off their win over New York, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East. The Giants’ and the Dallas Cowboys’ odds to win the division have decreased following losses. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -425 Past -280 Commanders Current +600 Past +600 Cowboys Current +1000 Past +550 Giants Current +15000 Past +5000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -425 Past -260 Commanders Current +500 Past +450 Cowboys Current +1300 Past +600 Giants Current +20000 Past +4000

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles’ odds have slightly changed. However, at FanDuel, they still remain behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the front-runners to win the conference. At DraftKings, they’re also behind the Los Angeles Rams.

FanDuel

Current Past Packers Current +350 Past +380 Lions Current +360 Past +430 Eagles Current +450 Past +480 Rams Current +500 Past +650 Seahawks Current +1200 Past -- 49ers Current +1200 Past +1000

DraftKings

Current Past Lions Current +330 Past +425 Packers Current +340 Past +425 Rams Current +475 Past +450 Eagles Current +500 Past +550 Buccaneers Current +850 Past +800 Seahawks Current +1100 Past --

Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson catches a touchdown pass over New York Giants cornerback Korie Black. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

After Week 8, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as one of the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Buffalo Bills and others, like the favored Chiefs. But at DraftKings, the Birds remain outside the top five, following the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel

Current Past Chiefs Current +500 Past +500 Lions Current +700 Past +800 Packers Current +750 Past +750 Bills Current +800 Past +700 Eagles Current +950 Past +1000 Colts Current +1000 Past +1300

DraftKings

Current Past Chiefs Current +500 Past +500 Lions Current +650 Past +800 Packers Current +700 Past +800 Bills Current +750 Past +750 Colts Current +900 Past +1000 Rams Current +1000 Past +900 Eagles Current +1100 Past +1100

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his performances the last two weeks. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Patrick Mahomes Current +135 Past +175 Josh Allen Current +380 Past +350 Drake Maye Current +420 Past +700 Matthew Stafford Current +1400 Past +1200 Jordan Love Current +1600 Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +2200 Past +3300

DraftKings

Current Past Patrick Mahomes Current +125 Past +150 Josh Allen Current +350 Past +400 Drake Maye Current +475 Past +950 Baker Mayfield Current +1100 Past +320 Matthew Stafford Current +1100 Past +1000 Jalen Hurts Current +2500 Past +4000

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley’s odds for offensive player of the year continue to fall despite a successful Week 8 performance that saw the running back eclipse 100 yards for the first time this season.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -250 Past -145 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +600 Past +650 Christian McCaffrey Current +1400 Past +800 Puka Nacua Current +1400 Past +1100 Ja’Marr Chase Current +1500 Past -- Saquon Barkley Current +7500 Past +6500

DraftKings