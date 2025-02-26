Zack Baun, back in his Wisconsin hometown after Super Bowl, reflects on Eagles as ‘the right opportunity’

WEST BEND, Wis. — Deep in Packers country, in a suburb outside of Milwaukee, Zack Baun greeted an audience wearing an assortment of jerseys, from his Wisconsin Badgers No. 56 jersey to his latest No. 53 Eagles jersey. But as he walked on the stage to address about 100 people there to see and celebrate their hometown hero, Baun instead turned to a chant he’d become familiar with over the last calendar year.

“E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” Baun shouted, much to the delight of a handful of Eagles fans in attendance of the event at the West Bend Insurance’s Prairie Center, put on by the Kettle Moraine YMCA, to recognize their Super Bowl champion on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Baun, who grew up in West Bend and attended West Bend High School before transferring to Brown Deer, agreed to the event back in October, long before he’d become a catalyst for the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. In a Q&A session hosted by Rob Johnson, CEO of the Kettle Moraine YMCA, Baun’s original YMCA and Boys & Girls Club membership card photos flashed on the screen behind him. Baun, 8 years old at that time, wrote that he wanted to be a football player when he became an adult.

“Most of my childhood memories I’ve spent at the Y or the Boys & Girls Club, shuffling between the two,” Baun said. “I went to Silverbrook [Intermediate School] and I remember me and my friends created this path that kind of wrapped through the woods to make our way to the Y, and it was just a hangout spot. … We were there from the time the place opened to the time the place closed.”

» READ MORE: Re-signing Zack Baun is an Eagles priority ahead of free agency. There might also be salary-cap casualties.

There were several memorable faces in the crowd for Baun, who was accompanied by his family for the event. His fourth grade teacher made an appearance, along with opposing high school athletic directors, coaches, friends, among others. Baun recounted his earliest football memories, and nearly walking away from football altogether when he transferred to Brown Deer before head coach Rob Green convinced him to play. Baun starred at quarterback, accounting for 94 touchdowns and over 7,000 total yards in two seasons with Brown Deer.

Baun also talked about the “dark times” he faced during his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and says he “wasn’t mentally prepared” for transitioning to the NFL from Wisconsin. But he surpassed even his own expectations for his lone season in Philadelphia, going from a core special teamer in New Orleans to an All-Pro linebacker for the Eagles, and he shared that sentiment with the crowd.

“In the midst of those tough times, I was just keeping my head on as straight as I possibly could, and kept working and kept working, hoping that it would pay off, hoping that I would get an opportunity, like I ended up doing with the Eagles,” said Baun, who flew back to Wisconsin a day after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade. “Just praying that all my hard work I put in for this wasn’t for nothing and it just shows that all the hard work you put in, it’s not going nowhere — you just need the right opportunity.”

» READ MORE: Will Howie Roseman repeat the Brian Dawkins mistake with Zack Baun as the Eagles approach free agency?

Before the Q&A where Baun recounted his journey from sixth grade football to winning on football’s biggest stage, the 28-year-old held a meet and greet and autograph session with the community, and put several of his autographed helmets and jerseys throughout his football career up for auction to benefit the Kettle Moraine YMCA Annual Scholarship Campaign.

Baun also quipped to the crowd about not growing up a Packers fan and relishing in handing Green Bay its first and final losses of the season. He said this Eagles team was “by far the best team I’ve been a part of,” before adding with a laugh, “I mean, I’m not going to list all the names, but they’re way better than Packers players, that’s for sure.”

» READ MORE: Zack Baun honored Bill Bergey by wearing the late Eagles great’s medallion during the Super Bowl run