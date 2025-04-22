The Eagles’ plan for the 32nd pick, the biggest positions of need, and more takeaways from our NFL draft Reddit AMA

The NFL draft gets underway Thursday at 8 p.m. and there are plenty of questions on what the Eagles will do once they are on the clock.

Ahead of the draft, The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson took to Reddit to answer fans’ questions. Here are some highlights from his Reddit AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — on Tuesday.

Some questions and answers have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: It seems like a lot of the Eagles “top 30” visits have been with prospects whose consensus rankings rate as Day 2 picks. Only Malaki Starks is ranked better. Does this hint that Howie Roseman thinks he probably is going to trade down?

A: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen was also a reported last visit as of Friday, and I’d probably throw Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in that mix. But I think it could signal the Eagles wanting to move back from 32, especially with the players projected to be on the board early in round two.

My colleague EJ Smith did a great Eagles-only mock draft in which he had the Eagles trade out of the first round, move down to 40, get an extra pick, and end up taking Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson. I think if Nolen and Starks are off the board when the Eagles are within six or seven picks from drafting in the first round, a trade back seems like the most reasonable option.

Q: In the past, the Eagles have drafted guys who were viewed as first-round talents but had a big injury that dropped them down into the later rounds, like Landon Dickerson, Sidney Jones, or Josh Sweat. Is there anyone like that this year we should potentially be on the lookout for?

A: There are a couple players that come to mind. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is one that could be available late first round, early second round, but beyond that, I think a few other players fit that bill: Shavon Revel, the East Carolina defensive back who was hurt early in the 2024 season and hasn’t participated in the draft process athletic testing; Kevin Winston Jr., the Penn State safety who made it back to run at his pro day but was also hurt early in the 2024 season; and Benjamin Morrison, the Notre Dame defensive back who had hip surgery, was once seen as a first-round pick, but could slip into the late second, or early third round.

Q: I know this isn’t Howie’s method usually, but do you believe there would be a player that the Eagles would trade up to go get? I know it seems there are many scenarios where we end up with a good player who could fall to us, but I am curious if can you envision a player/scenario that the Eagles would defy some expectation to trade up for.

A: Walter Nolen would be the one player I could see them going up a significant amount of draft spots for. I know Howie Roseman’s affinity for Georgia players and they could have interest in Mykel Williams, the talented Bulldogs edge rusher.

But with Nolen, he’s an elite player who is disruptive as a pass rusher and run defender, and not many players in this class blend the power and explosiveness he plays with. I think he would be the player the Eagles are most likely to trade up for.

Q: If there’s hardly any “first-round talent,” doesn’t trading down and building capital or trading up to grab that talent make the most sense?

A: I think so, and in a sense, I think Howie Roseman has likely already made a ton of calls to gauge interest. The ideal range in the draft you want to be drafting, where there are more similar players, are from about pick No. 30 to about 80 or 85.

Plenty of players with similar grades, that can fill specific roles on a team, and have specific skill sets that translate. Several teams picking early in Round 2 could get aggressive for several positions (defensive tackle, running back, edge rusher, offensive line) and it could set up for a chaotic Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Q: What is one trade/off-season non-signing that you would have done differently that we will now have to trade/draft to fill? For me, it’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety. I would have liked to not trade him for example and create a hole this year we have to fill.

A: I know the Eagles like what they have in Kelee Ringo, but I would have tried to keep Isaiah Rodgers as an insurance policy, in case Ringo doesn’t outright win the job. We saw how it paid off on the offensive line when Tyler Steen didn’t win the job and Mehki Becton ended up having a career resurgence when Steen was injured during the preseason.

I think the Eagles will likely draft a corner on Day 3 of the draft, and they have Adoree’ Jackson now to push Ringo, but I would have found a way to keep Rodgers. But that’s just me!

I think CJGJ trade was definitely shocking and unexpected, for sure, and in the short term, it will be a big loss, especially because there was no sure replacement.

I guess I am more optimistic about the safety class and the Eagles’ chances of drafting a starter on Thursday or Friday night of the draft, as opposed to the Eagles drafting another early-round corner after taking Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last year.

Q: Do the Eagles view linebacker as a big need? I know they don’t typically value the position but Nakobe Dean will miss the majority of next season and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is pretty unproven.

A: I don’t think the Eagles see linebacker as a huge need where they use one of their top picks on one, but I believe they will draft one on Day 3 of the draft. This linebacker class has a huge drop-off after Jihaad Campbell and Jalon Walker.

There’s a good chance the majority of the class this year is taken round 4 or later. I’d keep my eyes on a few players: Clemson’s Barrett Carter, Penn State’s Kobe King, and Rutgers’ Tyreem Powell.