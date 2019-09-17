Eli’s going. And rookie Daniel Jones is coming.
The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they are benching veteran quarterback Eli Manning and that they will start Jones, their recent first-round pick, against the Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa Bay.
“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel.
"Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”
Manning, 38, had been the Giants starter since the 2004 season, save for one game at the end of the 2017 campaign, and led them to Super Bowl championships in the 2007 and 2011 seasons. He was the first overall pick in 2004 by the Chargers, who traded him to the Giants.
Jones was the Giants’ top pick this past April, taken sixth overall out of Duke.
The Giants are 0-2, with losses to Dallas and Buffalo. Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7 in the two games. But the Giants scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
This preseason, Jones was 29-for-34 for 416 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His quarterback rating, 137.2, led the league.
The Eagles will play the Giants on Dec. 9 (home) and 29 (road).
This article includes information from the Associated Press.