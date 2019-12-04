The Eagles will likely see a familiar face lined up opposite them Monday night against the New York Giants.
According to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, the team is without rookie quarterback Daniel Jones for at least the next two days of practice because of a right high ankle sprain. It’s unlikely he’ll be ready to return for the Eagles-Giants prime-time game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to several media reports.
With Jones out, the 2-10 Giants would turn to veteran quarterback Eli Manning. Manning was benched in favor of Jones in Week 3 and has been the backup since. Manning is 10-20 against the Eagles in 30 games, but the Birds defense might prefer to see Jones under center.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, leads the NFL in fumbles this season with 15. The 22-year-old is coming off his worst game of the year, throwing three interceptions in the Giants’ 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Shurmur, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2013-15, said the rookie out of Duke won’t need surgery, but could be done for the rest of the season.
Jones has thrown 18 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 11 games. Manning has thrown two touchdowns and two picks in just 89 attempts.