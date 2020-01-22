The Eagles have officially seen Eli Manning for the last time.
The New York Giants quarterback will announce his retirement Friday after 16 seasons going up against the Eagles twice a year. The 39-year-old finishes his career with 366 touchdowns, 57,023 passing yards, and two Super Bowl MVPs. His career record under center was 117-117.
Manning had his struggles against the Eagles for most of his career. He went 10-21 in the two team’s regular season meetings, and lost both times he faced the Eagles in the playoffs. His last win against the Eagles came in 2016.
The Giants drafted Daniel Jones in the first round of last April’s NFL draft and named him the starter in Week 3 of last season. Manning was relegated to a backup role, coming in when Jones suffered an ankle injury late in the year.
His second-to-last game was the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. His final game was a week later, a 36-20 win against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” said Giants president John Mara in a release. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”
Manning will hold a news conference Friday, according to a Giants statement. He’s one of five players in NFL history to win two Super Bowl MVPs, joining Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Tom Brady, and Terry Bradshaw. Both of his Super Bowl wins came against the New England Patriots and Brady, one in 2007 and another in 2011.