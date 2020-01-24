The four-time Pro Bowler was known for his durability — 210 consecutive starts at one point — and clutch performances in the playoffs. Manning led the Giants to two improbable Super Bowl runs. The first included derailing the hopes of the 18-0 New England Patriots of becoming the second undefeated team in NFL history. The second run involved a dominant performance against the one-loss Green Bay Packers and yet another victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots.