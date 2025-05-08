‘Exciting Whites’ Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship are starting a podcast with a similar name

Cornerback Cooper DeJean and safety Reed Blankenship became fast friends as soon as DeJean was drafted by the Eagles in 2024.

As DeJean started to establish himself in the secondary, fans began to dub the duo the “Exciting Whites,” referencing a popular meme featuring a sign above a selection of white wines. One fan even made them T-shirts, which Blankenship and DeJean wore to a game.

Advertisement

Now, they’re starting a podcast, appropriately titled “Exciting Mics.”

Blankenship teased the podcast project to The Inquirer during Super Bowl week — “I’m thinking about starting a little podcast together,” he said — and now, on May 15, the show will make its debut. It looks like they’re keeping their first guest a secret ahead of the debut episode drop.

They don’t appear to have any white wine in their few teaser photos, but back in February drinking white wine while filming the show, in honor of the meme, was up for consideration.

For a minute there, it looked like the Eagles may not have any active podcasters on the roster, after Darius Slay was cut and signed with Pittsburgh. But thanks to Blankenship and DeJean and new addition AJ Dillon, who hosts the Toonen to Dillon podcast, the important Eagles podcast legacy, started by Jason Kelce with New Heights, lives on. Sixers forward Paul George also hosts his own podcast.