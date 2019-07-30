Fletcher Cox was in full Eagles practice regalia Tuesday, but for the fifth time in five training camp practices, the All-Pro defensive tackle didn’t participate in any team work, including 11-on-11.
Cox still is recovering from surgery on his right foot, which he damaged in the Eagles’ 20-14 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints last January. He’s one of the more than a half-dozen rehabbing Eagles players who are being eased slowly back from major injuries and surgery.
The others: guard Brandon Brooks (torn achilles), cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby (torn ACL) , running back Corey Clement (torn ACL), defensive end Derek Barnett (torn rotator cuff), safety Rodney McLeod (torn ACL) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (torn ligaments in his big toe).
This is unfamiliar territory for Cox, who never before has suffered a major injury in his football career. He’s missed just three games in seven NFL seasons, including two in 2017 with a calf injury.
He injured the foot on a fake punt by the Saints early in the second quarter of their playoff game. He was taken to the locker room on a cart, but limped back out and returned to the game in time to force a holding penalty on left guard Andrus Peat that helped stall a Saints drive and forced them to settle for a field goal.
He left the game again in the second half because of the foot injury and made another trip to the locker room, but once again returned to the game.
Despite the injury, Cox played 42 of 77 snaps against the Saints. In the locker room after the game, Cox told reporters that “you’d probably have to cut one of my limbs off’’ to prevent him from playing.
He had surgery 10 days after the game, and fortunately for both Cox and the Eagles, amputation never was a consideration.
“It was a little bit of a different offseason for me,’’ said Cox, who was limited in what he could do because of his healing foot. “I’ve just tried to be smart about it and follow the plan. I was able to go home [to Yazoo City, Mississippi] and train with my actual trainer (Dallas-based Deon Hodges), and prepare myself to get ready.
“Everything is on schedule. I just need to keep following what the [Eagles] trainers tell me to do.’’
After last season’s calamity of injuries, Eagles coach Doug Pederson is taking a very conservative approach, not just with Cox, but with all of the players coming off injuries.
None of them participated in the voluntary spring workouts or the June minicamp. McLeod, who tore his ACL in Week 3 last season, was just given the green light to participate in 7-on-7 drills on Monday. He still is being held out of 11-on-11 work.
Given Cox’s huge importance to the defense, Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz want to make sure his surgically-repaired foot is completely healed before they put him back out there.
“The team’s doing a great job of monitoring [the foot] and being on top of the details with it, from the therapy to his reps to his conditioning,’’ said Hodges, who has been at the NovaCare Complex during camp helping with Cox’s rehab.
“Right now, it’s more of a mental game. He’s trusting it. We’re building day by day. That’s all you can ask. But he’s off to a great start. The first few days (of camp) have been good for him.
“If you ask him, he wants to be out there with his team. But at the same time, we want to put him in a great position with the team to make a [Super Bowl] run and be consistent and get back to that level of play.’’
Cox had a career-high 10 ½ sacks last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 95 total quarterback pressures (sacks, hits, hurries). The only NFL defensive lineman – interior or edge-rusher -- with more was Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 106.
While Cox hasn’t been cleared to play yet, he’s still making himself useful during training camp. He’s the team’s defensive captain as well as the unit’s best player, and he takes the captain’s role seriously.
“You guys hear him probably more than any other guy at practice,’’ Schwartz said. “We ask all of our (rehabbing) guys that are working their way back to stay connected to the team. They’re always talking to the younger guys. And they’re also keeping that energy up at practice.
“They’re getting their rehab time in. They’re not missing that. But they’re also staying active with our other guys. Particularly a guy like Fletch, who means so much to the team. It’s important that he stays vocal.’’
The Eagles haven’t given a timetable for Cox’s return. Hell, they haven’t even been willing to say what the injury was.
The Eagles added an interior tag-team partner for Cox in March, signing Malik Jackson to a three-year, $30 million deal. But Jackson and Cox have yet to be on the field together.
“I haven’t taken a snap with Malik since he’s been here,’’ Cox said. “But I know that time is coming. He’s excited about it and I know I’m excited about it. We’ll just see what we learn.’’
With Tim Jernigan healthy again after missing most of last season following back surgery, the Eagles are going to have a formidable interior pass rush that’s going to be able to get pressure in the quarterback’s face, assuming Cox returns to 100 percent.
“I know he’s going to come back and be his old self,’’ Jernigan said. “He’s going to be Fletch when he comes back.’’
Said Cox: “We’ve got three (interior) guys who have played a lot of football; that have been part of good teams and know what it takes. We can compliment each other and actually understand it."
“Once we all get on the same page, we’re going to go out and have fun and dominate the game.’’
First, Cox has to get back on the field. That could be some time during the preseason. Or it could be not until Week 1 or even later. The Eagles aren’t going to rush him back. The last thing they want is a setback. Been there, done that with other players.
Hodges said the offseason was difficult for Cox. He had never had a major injury before. It had a dramatic impact on his training and conditioning. He had to watch what he ate since burning calories was a little more difficult on one leg.
“He was shut down for the first time in his career,’’ Hodges said. “He was in a dark space in the sense of just having to sit down and not be mobile."
“But as things started to progress in his rehab, he responded very well. He was eager to show that he could come back. He’s competitive by nature. We’re right where we need to be.’’
Last year, Cox played 80 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, which was the second highest percentage of his career (he played 81 percent in 2015). No other Eagles defensive lineman played more than 72 percent.
In the Eagles’ Week 1 win over Atlanta last year, Cox played 65 of 70 snaps. A week later, in sweltering Tampa, where the heat index was 105 degrees, he played 46 of 58 snaps.
Don’t look for that kind of iron man display from Cox this season, at least not early on.
“He’s focused on the proper recovery,’’ Hodges said. “It’s going to be a gradual process. The important thing now for him is to not rush anything and be honest about how you’re feeling, and understanding that it’s a crockpot effect. Slow-cooking.’’