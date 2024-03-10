Fletcher Cox announces his NFL retirement after 12 seasons with the Eagles

Fletcher Cox announced his retirement Sunday after 12 seasons with the Eagles.

Cox, 33, was a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl title.

“After spending my career here, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Cox wrote in a letter to Eagles fans. “I’ll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field, or the roar of the crowd after making a big play. One of the proudest moments of my life was holding up that Lombardi Trophy at the Rocky steps while looking out into the sea of fans. It was breathtaking to realize what we were able to accomplish and how much it meant to so many.

“I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement that Cox built a strong case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“What made Fletcher truly special is that his influence extends even further behind the scenes,” Lurie said. “The six-time team captain was a key figure in establishing a championship culture in our building. As nasty as he was on the field, he was a master of his craft while also serving as a big brother and mentor to so many young players over the years. He had a tremendous amount of respect for the game of football and the legacy he would one day be leaving behind, and that was reflected in the way he set the standard every single day whether on the practice field or in the locker room. That standard will live on for many years thanks to his leadership and the respect he earned from everyone in the building.”