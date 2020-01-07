Judge is a 38-year-old from the Philadelphia area. He went to Lansdale Catholic, and his father, Joseph, played football for Temple. He spent eight seasons with the Patriots, starting as a special teams assistant. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was the team’s wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator last season. Before joining the Patriots staff, Judge spent three years as a football analyst for Alabama, studying under Nick Saban. He’s currently working on his Ph.D in education, according to the Patriots website.