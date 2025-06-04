The Wentz-Foles Eagles had the most dysfunctional locker room, former player says. But that was only part of the problem.

Golden Tate played for five NFL organizations during his time in the league. The most dysfunctional locker room he was ever in? The post-Super Bowl LII Eagles.

“It was so uncomfortable,” Tate said of his arrival in Philly after being traded from Detroit during the 2018 season.

Advertisement

On the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, the former wide receiver recalled an incident between an offensive lineman and an assistant coach, who argued about the execution of a specific play before it escalated to an actual fight.

“We’re making a playoff push and an offensive lineman and one of the coaches got into it about the game before,” Tate told hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. “And the lineman is like, ‘You see, this is how it’s supposed to be!’ And the coach is like, ‘No, [expletive], this is how it’s supposed to be! I was right last week!’ And they’re going back and forth and I’m in the walk-through line like, what is going on?

“And Doug [Pederson] is just holding his little postcard with his little notes with his little visor on like, [imitating Pederson] ‘All right, guys, just calm down.’ These guys keep going at it and eventually one guy throws a ball at the other guy and then they just run [at] each other and start fighting. I’m like, is this really happening? We’re trying to get to the playoffs right now.”

But one of the main sources of tension that season was between quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. A year earlier, Wentz was a leading MVP candidate before he suffered a torn ACL late in the regular season.

Foles then led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship and was named the game’s MVP.

Foles’ triumph became one of the great stories in Eagles history, but it also created a challenging dynamic for the coaching staff and for the two quarterbacks.

“That was a different dynamic, too, you know, Foles and Carson,” Tate said. “They tolerated each other, but you could tell they were not best buds.”

Tate said he understood where the less-experienced Wentz was coming from, especially after making the jump from North Dakota State to not just playing in the NFL, but under the microscope of the Eagles fan base.

“To me, Carson was a young guy, and obviously being drafted in the first round and the city of Philadelphia is just hard,” Tate said. “I mean, everybody knows their sports and everyone has an opinion and they are not afraid to boo you. You can have 11 straight good games and one bad game, and you’re getting booed. And so dealing with that as a young man is already enough.

“When you’re the quarterback and you’re supposed to be the face of the franchise and then this happens and Nick comes in, takes you the rest of the way — I know on camera I’m super happy for the guy, but deep down you’re like, ‘Is this the beginning of the end? How do they view me? Do they even think I was a huge part of the Super Bowl run although I didn’t take us all the way?’ You’ve just got all these thoughts that pop into your head."

Wentz would often read both praise and criticism sent his way on social media, Tate said, and isolate himself from the team after a bad game. Foles, on the other hand, was a very different personality.

“And so you had Carson, who after a good game he’s reading to see what they’re saying but after a bad game he’s reading to see people absolutely [expletive] on him,” Tate said. “I would walk up in the bus and just kind of see him, like [slinks down in chair], to himself. Like, it’s OK, bro, just bounce back. And then you had Foles, who, coming to the locker room, he spoke with everybody. I wouldn’t get a single pass the entire game, but in the fourth quarter, he’d make me think it was still coming. ‘Hey, Golden, Stay ready. I’m coming to you.’

“And I was part of Carson’s clique, but it felt like with Carson, he had his four, five, six guys on offense and defense that he liked and he hung with, and that was all that mattered, right? Everyone else it felt like, ‘Bro, do you want to hang out with me? Do you want to have a relationship? You want to have lunch, dinner? Can we do something together?’”

Ultimately, Tate, who was traded to the Eagles at the deadline in 2018, left the organization after one season to join the Giants, and didn’t want to extrapolate too much from his brief period in Philadelphia.

“That’s just the feel, but I wasn’t there long enough, nor did I want to even step into all that and deal with it,” Tate said.