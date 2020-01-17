The Eagles are interviewing Southern Cal’s Graham Harrell for their offensive coordinator vacancy Friday, NFL sources told The Inquirer.
Harrell oversaw the Trojans’ offense last season and was their quarterbacks coach. He previously was the offensive coordinator at North Texas for three seasons, and the wide receivers coach at Washington State for two years.
The 34-year-old former quarterback was a backup with the Packers from 2010-12 and with the New York Jets in 2013. After graduating from Texas Tech, Harrell played a season in the Canadian Football League and spent a year as a quality control coach at Oklahoma State under head coach Mike Gundy.
Harrell’s time under Mike Leach at Washington State was the most significant in terms of his offensive philosophy, however. He is of the “Air Raid” school, which greatly emphasizes passing the ball over running.
Doug Pederson fired Mike Groh last week after his two years as offensive coordinator. A few names had surfaced as possible candidates, including former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban.
Caldwell is the assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins. The Eagles requested permission to interview Urban, but coach John Harbaugh told Baltimore reporters Friday that Urban had decided to stay with the Ravens.
Several candidates that have been mentioned as possible replacements for Groh have been hired as offensive coordinators elsewhere. LSU’s Joe Brady went to the Panthers. Former New York Giants coach and former Eagles assistant Pat Shurmur went to the Broncos. Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell went to the Rams.
Former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who was fired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator recently, became the Bears quarterbacks coach.
Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka has been mentioned as a possibility, but the Eagles won’t be able to interview the former Eagles backup quarterback until Kansas City’s season is over. The Chiefs will host the Titans in the AFC championship game Sunday.
Former Redskins coach Jay Gruden, former Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt, former Giants coach Ben McAdoo, and former Eagles and Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg are some other candidates with long resumes.
The Eagles could promote from within. Running backs coach Duce Staley interviewed for the job two years ago. Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor is also thought highly of at the NovaCare Complex.