Howie Roseman cut on forehead after being hit with a beer can during the Eagles Super Bowl parade

The Eagles Super Bowl parade is a time of celebration for everyone, and some fans get overexcited, trying to toss beer to their favorite players to shotgun or drink on the buses.

Unfortunately, those cans become projectiles, and on Friday, one fan accidentally hit general manager Howie Roseman in the head, resulting in a battle scar.

Defensive end Josh Sweat confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia that Roseman had in fact been hit with a can from the crowd, and Roseman shouted “beer can” from offscreen to confirm the exact instrument that caused the injury in question.

Advertisement

“I laughed at him a little bit, and I know he’s mad at me,” Sweat said. “I didn’t see it, but when I saw it I knew what happened, and I couldn’t contain my laugh. And I know he was probably like, ‘Yo …’”

Sweat jokingly confirmed it wasn’t him who threw the can at Roseman, but embraced the moment as part of the chaotic day. “Hey, hey, it’s part of it. They’re throwing full cans and bottles. It’s part of it,” he said.

“I bleed for this city!” Roseman said as he took the podium to give his speech.

Roseman was being a good sport about the hit, but dang, that’s got to hurt.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean also ended up with a battle scar of his own — but that one was his own doing.

“I hit myself with this big ass can!” DeJean told Fox 29, pointing to the Bud Light chain he was wearing around his neck. Later, a fan shared a photo of the moment DeJean suffered the self-inflicted wound.

Rookie mistake! But today is DeJean’s last day as a rookie, so we’ll let it slide for now. Still, it was “probably the best day of [his] life.”

Another fan tried to throw a beer to running back Saquon Barkley on top of the bus in South Philly, and completely missed, instead hitting a woman in the back from afar.

Guys, not everyone is A.J. Brown, who pulled off the catch flawlessly with one hand, because of course he did.

Keep everyone safe, guys.