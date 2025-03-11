‘Inner Excellence’ has gone international, thanks to an Australian football player’s pregame routine

Ever since Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was caught reading Inner Excellence on the sidelines during the NFC wild-card game, the book has taken the world by storm.

It immediately shot to the top of the Amazon bestseller list and became a staple in Philadelphia during the Birds’ playoff run — it was seen on Broad Street after the team’s NFC title game win. Author Jim Murphy was even spotted at the Eagles parade, saying he’s planning to move to the city while he works on his next book. And it’s not just Philly fans who have embraced the self-help book that helped propel the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

It’s not even just Americans. The book’s made it all the way down under.

Australian rules football player Jack Ginnivan, who plays for the Hawks, an AFL team based in the suburbs of Melbourne, read the book pregame ahead of a match on March 7. He’s even got sticky tabs for his favorite pages.

Ginnivan has no obvious connection to Philadelphia, but offensive lineman Jordan Mailata is one of just a small handful of Australian NFL players, most of whom are punters, so that basically makes the Eagles Australia’s team by default. Mailata was also the first Australian to play in and win a Super Bowl.

Grand Central Publishing Group announced earlier this month that they will rerelease “Inner Excellence,” and give Murphy a deal to release a new book, “The Best Possible Life.”