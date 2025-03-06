After Eagles’ A.J. Brown read it on the sideline, ‘Inner Excellence’ author lands a book deal

Two winners came out of this year’s Super Bowl run: The Eagles and the “Inner Excellence” author Jim Murphy. Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Murphy has acquired a new book deal.

On Thursday, Grand Central Publishing Group announced they will rerelease his self-help book ‘Inner Excellence’ and has acquired his book “The Best Possible Life.” Murphy’s success comes after Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown went viral reading a copy of “Inner Excellence” on the sideline during the Eagles’ NFC wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12.

After Brown shared a photo of the book on social media, it reached No. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers in books when it was previously ranked in the 532,733rd spot — a big jump that occurred overnight. Eagles fans were quick to express their love to Murphy and Brown throughout Amazon’s review section.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to ‘Inner Excellence’ and for the impact it’s had on so many lives around the world,” Murphy said in a statement. “My mission has always been to help people unlock their full potential — not just in performance, but in life — and I’m excited to continue that journey.”

“Inner Excellence” will be rereleased on April 29. There are also plans to make an “Inner Excellence” workbook, which we’re sure Brown will love. And if fans are looking for a new read, they can purchase “The Best Possible Life,” which will be released on Sept. 30.