FADE ROUTE Carson Wentz once seemed destined to lead the Eagles to Super Bowl glory. But injuries, poor play and a decimated roster instead found the franchise quarterback traded after just five years.

The Eagles drafted Carson Wentz in 2016 to be the quarterback who would lead them to their first Super Bowl title. And he nearly did it a year later, only to see his chance squashed by a season-ending injury and his backup leading Philadelphia to that championship.

After the team and his game regressed since, the Eagles traded Wentz.

Here is a timeline for Wentz’s rise and fall in Philadelphia: