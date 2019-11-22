Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed Friday’s practice and is listed as a game-time decision for the Seahawks’ matchup against the Eagles.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Pro Bowl edge rusher wasn’t with the team on Friday as he got a hip injury examined. Clowney suffered the injury in Seattle’s Nov. 11 win over San Francisco, its last game before their bye week.
Against the 49ers, Clowney had his best game of the season, recording a sack and a forced fumble which he returned for a touchdown, his second defensive score of the year.
Clowney, an upcoming free agent who was traded to the Seahawks earlier this season, is expected to fly to Philadelphia by himself and rejoin the team this weekend.
The Eagles are without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday’s game. They will start first-round rookie Andre Dillard in Johnson’s place.