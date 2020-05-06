The Seahawks and Browns have a need for Clowney. Seattle traded for Clowney before last season, but he battled injuries and had his least-productive season since his rookie year. The Browns (20th) and Seahawks (29th) both finished in the bottom tier of the NFL in sack production. Lining up Clowney opposite Myles Garrett would give the Browns one of the best defensive end tandems in the NFL.