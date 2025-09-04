Eagles’ Jalen Carter thrown out for spitting after opening kickoff vs. Cowboys

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was disqualified from the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday before the first play from scrimmage.

While Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was being tended to on the field after suffering a knee injury on the opening kickoff, Carter approached the Cowboys huddle area and appeared to spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Carter has much at stake this season: ‘God put him on this earth to be a mean football player’

Carter was escorted off the field by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

The third-year defensive tackle is arguably the Eagles’ most important defensive player, and one of the league’s premier interior defensive linemen.

Without Carter on the field, the Cowboys made it look easy on their first drive.

They needed six plays to cover 53 yards and capped their first drive with a 1-yard Javonte Williams run.

CeeDee Lamb got loose on Adoree’ Jackson for a 32-yard catch-and-run down to the 1-yard line on a key third down. Jackson was called for defensive pass interference against Lamb on the next play before Williams plunged it in.

The Eagles are down two players already. Carter was disqualified, and VanSumeren was ruled out with the knee injury. VanSumeren, who switched from linebacker to fullback, suffered a season-ending knee injury last season.