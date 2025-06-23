Jalen Hurts has a new children’s book, ‘Better Than a Touchdown’: ‘It’s always been a dream of mine’

Jalen Hurts is officially a published author.

On the Today Show Monday, Hurts announced the release of his new children’s book, Better Than a Touchdown.

“It all began for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to have my own children’s book,“ Hurts said on the show. ”Today, that dream finally comes true."

Hurts is the latest Eagle to become a children’s book author, after Brandon Graham released his book, BG’s ABCs: Tackling Football and Life earlier this offseason. Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook also released a children’s book called The Mouse Who Played Football.

In Hurts’ new book, Jalen and friends are excited to try out for the football team, only to learn on the first day of school that the program has been cut. So Jalen and his friends rally the community to try and save the school’s football team.

“With this book, I’m excited to extend some of my lessons learned throughout my journey to the next generation, and hopefully it strikes a chord of resilience and encourages our kids, the reader, whomever to believe in themselves,” Hurts said on the Today Show. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the lessons learned, the mentorship, and books just like mine.”

The book is available for preorder from Penguin Random House, and copies will ship out closer to its March 10, 2026 release date.