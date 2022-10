Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (center) punches it in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Read more

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts scored a second touchdown, pushing up the middle for one yard to make it a 14-0 lead against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The offense got going with a 22-yard catch from wide receiver DeVonta Smith, pushing the Eagles beyond midfield. The 87-yard drive also included Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins receptions.

Hurts’ legs once again were a factor in what was a 16-play drive for the Eagles.