Occam’s razor (“Entities should not be multiplied without necessity") would suggest that the Eagles envision Hurts as something other than a traditional quarterback. While both Roseman and Doug Pederson insisted otherwise, Pederson acknowledged a potential role similar to that of Saints utility man Taysom Hill. There’s plenty of reason for them to downplay the significance of such a scenario, given Hurts’ stated belief that he is a future starting quarterback. Still, even if the Eagles do have other plans for him, that belief is not going away. For the foreseeable future, Wentz is going to share practice reps with a young, high-drafted quarterback who wants to be in his position.