Source: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn’t fracture the middle finger on his throwing hand

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has no fracture in the middle finger on his right throwing hand that was dislocated on Sunday, X-rays a day later revealed, according to an NFL source.

The NFL Network was first with the report on Monday.

Hurts returned to the game after suffering the injury but was pulled when the Eagles trailed the Giants, 24-0, late in the first half of a 27-10 loss.

Hurts has an extra day to rest the finger with the Eagles visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the first round of the playoffs.