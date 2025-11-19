Frustrations with Hurts? Quarterback says he holds himself accountable

According to Jalen Hurts, scrutiny comes with the territory of being the franchise quarterback.

Hurts isn’t lacking in scrutiny, especially as the Eagles offense is still trying to establish an identity despite being more than halfway through the season. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn said on former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner’s postgame show on Sunday night that “there’s a lot of people in that organization that are frustrated with the quarterback situation right now.”

He likened it to “Carson Wentz part two,” referring to the 2021 trade when the Eagles dealt the former franchise quarterback to the Colts and took on a $33.8 million dead salary-cap hit — the largest in league history at the time. While Gunn said the Eagles are “not going to eat this kind of money yet” with Hurts, he also asserted that “the quarterback understands he has them over a barrel.” Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023, and his cap figures for 2026 and 2027 total more than $73 million.

When asked for his reaction to the report, Hurts responded that he’s just going to work every day and continuing to try to do his best. He also acknowledged that it’s his responsibility to handle criticism as the franchise quarterback.

“I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well,” Hurts said. “So I never run away from holding myself accountable and I think that’s exactly what I’ve taken the approach of doing. Even when I look at this last game, I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is.

“So we obviously got work to do, and I think that obviously starts with me. That’s always my approach. That’s always me looking internally first in everything that we do. And in due time, rising above.”

Hurts also said that the reported locker room frustrations haven’t been brought to him directly by anyone within the organization. When asked if he would be open to teammates or coaches coming to him with those concerns, he expressed that he didn’t want to entertain a hypothetical situation.

“Ultimately, it’s about coming in here, working, and leading,” Hurts said. ”And bringing good energy and going out there and showing it by how you work. At the end of the day, we are here to play as a team and to play together and go out there and find ways to win. That’s where we all have our focus at.”

Hurts and the Eagles offense will attempt to refocus on the heels of a shaky-two week span. Despite winning their last two games following the bye week, the unit has scored just 26 points, the second-fewest among teams that have played two games in that stretch (and the lowest among teams with two wins).

The Eagles quarterback had his lowest completion percentage of the season against the Lions (50%), although 14.8% of his passes were dropped, according to Pro Football Reference.

The offense showed flashes of potential during the two week-stretch before the bye that included wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Hurts had a perfect passer rating (158.3) against the Vikings and came close to matching that effort against the Giants (141.5).

Still, the offense’s overall numbers reflect a lack of consistency from week to week. The group ranks 16th in points and 25th in yards. While the efficiency of the passing game isn’t much different from the 2024 Super Bowl season (6.3 yards per pass attempt in 2025 compared to 6.5 in 2024), the run game has seen a serious drop-off (3.9 yards per rush in 2025; 4.9 in 2024).

“I think a lot of the things are internal wounds a bit,” Hurts said of the offense’s woes. “It’s about correcting those things. It’s a lot of opportunities out there for us. We’ve just got to take advantage of them. I’ve spoken on particulars in what we do, just having alignment in that, having a vision and then going out there and establishing an identity and committing to it.

“I think over the course of the year, we’ve gone out there and played different styles of games in almost all of the games. It’s about sitting in something, committing to it and then going out there and saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And push forward. You watch the course of the season, I watch the course of the season and I don’t think it’s a capability thing. It’s a matter of having great focus and ultimately pursuing the same thing as an offensive unit and from a bigger perspective as a team.”

Despite Gunn’s report pointing at internal frustration with Hurts, Nick Sirianni emphasized Tuesday during an appearance on 94 WIP’s morning show that he isn’t among those with concerns.

“Shoot, I’m not frustrated with him,” Sirianni said. “He goes out there and does his job each week and does a great job of putting us in position to win games. That’s the name of the game. Particularly, for the quarterback, what are you doing to help your team win football games? And, shoot, he finds a way to help us win.

“I love his attention to detail and I love his leadership and I love his mindset of, I’m going to do everything I can do to win this game. Sometimes that means handing it off, sometimes that means me running it. And sometimes that means me throwing it where I need to throw it. He does a great job of leading this football team.”