Jalen Hurts surprises local girls’ flag football champions at Eagles’ NovaCare Complex

After coming up short on the big stage for two consecutive years, the Gwynedd Mercy Academy girls’ flag football team finally delivered. At the NovaCare Complex on Sunday, the Monarchs defeated Lansdale Catholic, 14-6, earning the team’s first state flag football championship.

To celebrate and cap off a perfect season in the Eagles Girls’ Flag Football League, a surprise guest made an appearance. From one champion to another, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts presented the team with its trophy and posed for photos with the champs in the NovaCare Complex’s south lot — wearing an all-blue windbreaker set as players wore their championship gear.

Gwynedd Mercy wasn’t the only team with the honor of meeting Hurts at the fourth annual Eagles girls’ flag football championships. After defeating Kingsway in overtime, 12-6, Mastery High School of Camden was crowned as New Jersey champion, claiming its second league title and finishing the season 16-0.

Advertisement

“They thought they had one up on us,” Mastery’s Brasaiyah Stern told Jersey Sports Zone. “Last year we took a tough one, but this year we came back. And we are a second-half team, so we came back and we won.”

After losing to Kingsway last year, the Lady Warriors completed their redemption tour, also defeating Williamstown in the semifinal round. They celebrated alongside Hurts as he high-fived each player.

The Eagles quarterback acts as a global flag football ambassador, starring in the Olympic flag football promotional video. Hurts also attended last year’s Eagles Girls’ Flag Football League championship, when he crowned Archbishop Wood and Kingsway.