Jalen Hurts makes a statement, tossing a TD pass to DeVonta Smith as the Eagles retake the lead vs. Cowboys

Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles back in front 21-17 with 11:23 remaining in the third quarter Sunday.

After having taken a helmet to his knee at the end of the first half, Hurts looked healthy enough on the six-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half. He had a 4-yard scramble on the drive ahead of the touchdown pass.