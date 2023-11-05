Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts makes a statement, tossing a TD pass to DeVonta Smith as the Eagles retake the lead vs. Cowboys
Hurts was shaken up before halftime, but started the second half and showed he could still make an impact on a touchdown drive to give the Eagles a 21-17 lead.
Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles back in front 21-17 with 11:23 remaining in the third quarter Sunday.
After having taken a helmet to his knee at the end of the first half, Hurts looked healthy enough on the six-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half. He had a 4-yard scramble on the drive ahead of the touchdown pass.