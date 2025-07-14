Jalen Hurts joins Michael Jordan and other stars at Jordan Brand’s Board of Greatness meeting in Greece

With the Eagles season opener still less than two months away, Jalen Hurts is already making headlines. The Eagles quarterback has been snubbed in a number of NFL rankings, but he’s been spending his free time with a familiar face.

Last weekend, Hurts joined a number of athletes to attend the Jordan Brand’s Board of Greatness meeting in Athens, Greece. Luka Dončić, Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo, Rui Hachimura, and Carmelo Anthony were just a few of the other athletes to attend the exclusive event.

Michael Jordan hosted over 20 athletes from a number of different sports to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary.

The attendees, including Hurts, received a pair of exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Board of Greatness” with matching apparel. The silhouette features a white color palette with soft gray and light blue accents and a custom B.O.G hangtag that “represents the pinnacle of this exclusive production.”

They also received a pair of the Travis Scott x Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low AG.

It should come as no surprise that Hurts was at the event. The Jordan Brand athlete has formed a strong relationship with Jordan outside of football — dining with the six-time NBA champion just a month after Hurts and the Eagles became Super Bowl champions, and visiting Nike headquarters to hand out free shirts to employees.

Hurts seems to be the face of the Jordan brand after a successful year with the Eagles — from getting fined for wearing mismatched cleats in a win against the Steelers in December, which the Jordan brand offered to pay, to wearing Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats during pregame warmups of Super Bowl LIX.