It seems like everyone is settling with the new arrangement at quarterback.
Two weeks after Eagles coach Doug Pederson named Jalen Hurts his starting quarterback, benching Carson Wentz, he said he’s noticing both guys get more comfortable.
During his Friday news conference, Pederson said Hurts was growing into his newfound leadership role.
“Jalen, he doesn’t get real high and he doesn’t get real low,” Pederson said. “He kind of flat lines just a little bit. That’s a good thing. His blood pressure stays pretty low for the most part. You can definitely see a level of comfort, being in that position last week, you know obviously taking the lead as a starter again this week ... You just see him a little bit more communicating with his guys on the field and having a little more of a rapport, I guess, with them and a comfort level with them, especially the offensive line guys.”
Several Eagles players, including Miles Sanders, have called Hurts a natural leader since he took over as the starter last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Spending three seasons at Alabama and one year at Oklahoma, Pederson said Hurts’ college experience at high-profile programs could have contributed to his inclination to assume a leadership role on a team with so many veterans.
“You just look at the history of Jalen and the big games and the teams he’s been on in college and how he’s been in that leadership role,” Pederson said. “I think that was kind of instilled in him at an early age with his family and his father and just having that work ethic. Nothing really bothers him, nothing really shakes him up. He just steps in and commands the huddle.”
Pederson said Wentz is doing well in his new situation as well. The 27-year-old is working extensively on the scout team for the first time in his career, and Pederson said he’s excited to see Wentz loosen up a little.
“It’s exciting, actually, to watch him,” Pederson said. “You see him doing the things, when it’s seven-on-seven, or team drills, whatever it might be, just how he’s out there kind of running it, I want to say a little care-free when you’re on the service team or the scout team. He’s been doing a real good job, he’s really taken that and really working with some of the younger guys.”
On Eagles’ cornerback Darius Slay, Pederson said there’s still time to determine whether he’ll clear the concussion protocol in time to play against the Cardinals.
“Well, he’s still in the protocol right now,” Pederson said. “He practiced yesterday and that’s part of the protocol. I can’t really comment too much further on these types of injuries, but he’s still in the protocol, he’ll have another day today and tomorrow before we get on the plane and make the determination on game day.”