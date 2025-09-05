Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting his own Wheaties cereal box

“The Breakfast of Champions” has announced its latest cover athlete for the Wheaties cereal box — and this is one Philly fans will be lining up to get. Jalen Hurts will be the latest athlete to grace the cover, celebrating the Eagles quarterback’s achievements both on and off the field.

“Jalen is the true embodiment of a Wheaties Champion — paying forward the lessons he learned from mentors who guided his journey to uplift the next generation,” said Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director for Wheaties, in a statement.

Advertisement

Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX title last year with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning Super Bowl MVP for his two touchdown performance.

That success continues off the field with his work with the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which aims to strengthen communities by providing resources and programs to the youth to create positive role models.

Hurts will join a number of different iconic athletes who have shared the cover of Wheaties over the last six decades — including Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Michael Vick, and Michael Jordan.

“It wasn’t even about the cereal,” said Hurts in an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s about what it represents. I can’t tell you that I ever dreamed of being on a Wheaties box that I’ve looked at when I woke up in the morning and ate cereal. It’s just something that kind of came into fruition because of those icons that I followed after.

“It’s very nostalgic to me. It’s very nostalgic just thinking about my childhood and the icons that have graced the box. To represent it now, it’s something.”

The Wheaties box will be available at retailers nationwide in November.