The Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with Jalen Mills and are considering moving the cornerback to safety, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday.
Mills’ deal is potentially worth up to $5 million, according to Rosenhaus.
While Mills’ return isn’t exactly a surprise, a move to safety would be since he has previously shot down the idea. The positional switch portended the end of safety Malcolm Jenkins’ tenure with the Eagles. The team announced later they declined to pick up Jenkins’ option for 2020 and released him.
Rodney McLeod, who started alongside Jenkins at safety for the last four seasons, could also leave as he is set to become a free agent when the new league year opens Wednesday.
Mills, selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, started in 34 of 48 games played over the last four seasons. All of his games were played at cornerback. He played in only 17 games over the last two seasons because of a foot injury he suffered in Oct. 2018.
A sure tackler and confident cover man, Mills struggled against deep passes because of his lack of long speed. He could defend as well as any corner with the ball in front of him, but he was often victimized by quarterbacks and receivers when the ball was thrown over his head.
Mills played some safety in college, but he and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz balked whenever the idea of a move from cornerback was broached by reporters.