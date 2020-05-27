The Eagles’ selection of Jalen Reagor came as a mild surprise with names like Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk still on the board at the NFL draft. General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson have strongly defended the pick, but this time, mom had to step in to fight off critics.
Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless questioned the Eagles’ choice by pointing to names like Jefferson, Aiyuk, and Tee Higgins still being on the board, which cued a response from Ishia Johnson, Reagor’s mother.
Reagor should have all the motivation a player needs. He and his family have constantly heard the comparisons, and the conversation won’t go away anytime soon. He will be compared to the receivers drafted after him for the rest of his career, or at least until he puts the debate to bed.
Like Jefferson and Aiyuk, Reagor should see a lot of playing time early, and arguably has the best quarterback in Carson Wentz throwing to him out of the three. Jefferson will be catching passes from Kirk Cousins in Minnesota and Aiyuk from Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.
The Eagles’ offense has the pieces in place for Reagor to be successful. He has heard the critics and even responded to Bayless before deleting his tweet.
Johnson told Bayless to “get a ticket and watch the Reagor show," so we’ll find out if it’s worth the price of admission.
Moussa Cisse is the latest top high school basketball recruit to speed up his route to the NBA.
According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Cisse is reclassifying to the 2020 class, graduating from high school a year early and making him eligible for the 2021 NBA draft next spring.
“I am trying to find the best way to the NBA,” Cisse told ESPN. “I want to see how my college career will go, but if I do well, I will definitely try to make a move to the NBA.”
Cisse’s college options are between Memphis, LSU, Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia and Georgetown.
He’s a 6-foot-11 shot-blocker with a growing offensive game. He averaged 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks while being named Tennessee’s Mr. Basketball DIII-A.
Born in West Africa, Cisse moved to the United States in 2015 and played prep ball in New York and New Jersey before finishing his career at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee.
It’s most collegiate players’ dreams to get to the NBA, but college has become a pit stop now more than ever. This 2021 mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman is proof of that. The first 16 players in his mock draft are either collegiate freshmen, G-League players or coming from overseas.
And that was before Cisse entered the conversation.