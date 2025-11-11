Jalyx Hunt dedicated his sack against the Packers to late Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland

After notching a sack on Jordan Love on Monday night, Jalyx Hunt looked to the sky with one person on his mind — Marshawn Kneeland.

Hunt had befriended the late Dallas Cowboys edge rusher during the pre-draft process in 2024 when the duo trained together every day in Pensacola, Fla. After Kneeland died by suicide at age 24 on Thursday, Hunt decided to honor his memory while he celebrated his sack.

Advertisement

“I had to tribute it to my dawg‚” said Hunt after the Eagles’ win.

» READ MORE: Eagles ride disciplined defense, just enough offense to post-bye win at Packers

He formed a heart with his hands, then made a reference to one of their mutual passions. During combine training, Kneeland and Hunt bonded over their shared love of anime. Kneeland was partial toward Goku, the main protagonist of the “Dragon Ball” franchise.

At the Senior Bowl, Kneeland celebrated a sack with Goku’s signature “Kamehameha” attack. Hunt opted to do the same gesture, thrusting his hands from his right hip to the sky, after his own sack.

Hunt is still processing the loss of Kneeland. The Eagles’ 2024 third-rounder out of Houston Christian was lifting with the team on Thursday morning when Jeremiah Washburn, the team’s defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, pulled him aside and informed him of the news.

“I felt the air leave my body‚” Hunt said. “It was like, dang. But I was focused on this week. I haven’t really had time to just sit with it.”

Even after the draft, Hunt and Kneeland, the Cowboys’ second-round pick out of Western Michigan, remained close. When Hunt returned to Houston to train in the offseason, he reached out to Kneeland to see if he wanted to link up in Dallas. Hunt said that their mutual friend from their combine training, Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon, has been helping him through the past week.

Hunt is leaning on his teammates and coaches, too. Following the Eagles’ practice on Thursday, Nick Sirianni spoke to the team about Kneeland’s death, Hunt said.

“Coach was just like, ‘It’s a tragedy,’” Hunt said. “‘But it’s something that we can hopefully avoid in the future. So if [there is] anything you need, we have resources in the building, we have numbers, and everything that you could use. You could 988 [the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline]. There’s a lot of different resources that you could use, so please use them.’”

Hunt’s sack in the Eagles’ win over the Packers was his second in as many games. He’s now made splash plays in each of his last three contests, including his first-career pick-6 in the Week 7 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

He credited Jaelan Phillips, the Eagles’ trade-deadline acquisition from the Miami Dolphins, with the assist on his sack. Phillips generated pressure on an inside rush while Hunt worked outside a chip block from Packers tight end Josh Whyle.

Hunt said he knew that Love was going to flush the pocket due to the push up the middle, so he kept his length before tackling the Packers quarterback deep in the backfield.

Why has he managed to make an impact over these last few games? Hunt is developing a sense of maturity in his preparation, he said.

“I think just my approach for the games have been a lot more professional with it,” Hunt said. “I’m learning how to approach games professionally. And just attention to detail. I’ve been breaking down all my film, other people’s film. Sitting with coaches, asking, really focusing on the smaller things and just being infatuated and obsessed with, ‘OK, how can I win this rep?’

“I just watched some of the film back today and I feel like if my detail was a little bit better, I could’ve got some hits on the quarterback. So just being more comfortable, me being confident in approaching the game.”

The film can wait for now. Hunt said he will use the long plane ride from Green Bay back to Philadelphia early on Tuesday morning and the rest of the day to let the loss of Kneeland “sink in.”

“Miss my dawg, for sure,” Hunt said.