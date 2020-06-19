The Eagles have a long lineage of great safeties, but it’s not hyperbole to say Jamal Adams would likely fit somewhere near the top of that group.
Adams’ time with the Jets appears to be running out. He wants to be paid like one of the best safeties in the NFL, and the two sides haven’t made significant progress.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Thursday that Adams has officially requested a trade. The announcement came hours after a cryptic post on Instagram, with Adams defending himself for wanting to be paid. He ended the comment by saying “maybe it’s time to move on.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported Adams has a list of seven preferred destinations. One of the teams on his wish list included the Eagles, who lost Malcolm Jenkins in the offseason and will likely start Jalen Mills, Adams’ college teammate, at safety.
The Cowboys also stand out on the list. Adams is from the Dallas area, and they have a glowing need at safety. Adams could shift the tide of the division if he lands in Dallas.
The Eagles have a chance to strengthen the back of their defense while also preventing Adams from going to a division rival.
Adams is entering his fourth season and has two years before his extension kicks in. He’s one of just two players in NFL history with 200 tackles, 10 sacks and 25 pass breakups in his first three seasons.
It’s no certainty that the Jets will trade him, but if they start taking calls, the Eagles should throw in their best offer.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the SEC will not host any conference championship events in Mississippi until the Confederate symbol is removed from the state’s flag.
“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Sankey said in a statement. “Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”
“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed.”
The SEC last hosted the 2016 softball tournament in Starkville. The NCAA already announced a ban on hosting championships in Mississippi.
New Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach also posted a statement on Twitter in support of the decision.