The ball is setting up perfectly to roll right into Winston’s hands when Brees hangs it up. Winston is talented, but his flaws have outweighed his gains. He led the league last season by passing for 5,109 yards, but he also led the NFL with 30 interceptions. During Weeks 14 and 15 of last season, Winston passed for 456 and 458 yards, becoming the only player in NFL history to pass for 450 yards in consecutive contests.