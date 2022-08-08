James Bradberry prefers to stay under the radar.

The new Eagles cornerback’s instinct is to keep to himself in uncertain situations, which often leads to him summoning a serious side when the cameras are on him.

“I’m probably not real talkative, but once we get around each other, we’ll get comfortable,” said Bradberry, a six-year NFL veteran. “I’ve been here for a few weeks, so I’m more talkative now. ... I would just say I’m not as serious.

“I like to smile more outside the media.”

Bradberry’s low profile has extended to the way he’s played during training camp through eight practices. He’s had the type of “quiet” camp a sticky cornerback would prefer, shadowing Eagles receivers in team sessions and deterring many targets.

When Bradberry signed with the Eagles in May, the team’s hope was for him, Darius Slay, and Avonte Maddox to become one of the best cornerback trios the team has had in recent memory. It’s early, but the group has gotten off to a good start against the Eagles’ first-team offense.

On the field, Bradberry complements Slay as a bigger, more physical receiver who excels in zone coverage. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Slay typically matches up favorably with precise route runners, but has struggled with wideouts who can outmuscle him. Bradberry (6-1, 212) can handle the more physical receivers.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Isaac Seumalo is the clear favorite at right guard, but he isn’t taking it for granted

“We can match up better with a lot of guys because of the size difference,” Slay said. “I’m the speed guy, he’s more of a physical guy. We counter off each other, we’re both learning from each other. We’re learning how to use both techniques together. He teaches me some things about how he does stuff and I’m teaching him things about how I do it.”

Bradberry spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the New York Giants in 2020. The Giants released him to save salary cap room after the April draft and the Eagles were the beneficiaries.

“James is a very intelligent football player,” said Dennard Wilson, the Eagles’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. “He’s a fast processor. He’s another guy that wants to be the best in the league. ... I want guys who want to be good on my watch. If you don’t want to be good, it’s going to be hard to play for me, because I’m going to push you. Those guys love to be pushed, they love to do the little things correct.”

Off the field, the two have their similarities, but Slay’s boisterous personality apparently balances out Bradberry’s quiet demeanor.

“He’s kind of like [my] opposite as far as personality,” Bradberry said. “He’s more talkative and whatnot. I guess opposites attract, that’s why he’s a fun guy to hang around.

Slay said Bradberry’s outward-facing persona is a front, though.

“Honestly, he might be a little bit funnier than me,” Slay said. “Everybody thinks that he’s serious, but he’s really just chill, to himself. He’s a good dude. A humble dude, very respectful dude, he’s a guy that just loves the game and really enjoys being around us. I enjoy being around him.

“I’m always a guy that wants to build relationships outside of work,” Slay added. “I’m just not a coworker, I want to be a friend as well. Me and JB really became close, man. We’ll continue our friendship a long way after we’re both done.”

So far during camp, Slay has matched up primarily against A.J. Brown with Bradberry going against the “Z” receiver, who has been DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins or Jalen Reagor.

Brown has gotten the better of Slay a good amount during camp, but Slay said the training camp reps have helped him improve his technique against bigger receivers.

“We’re teaching each other how to play different positions and how to guard each other,” Slay said. “He’s a big, physical guy. I needed help with big, physical guys. He needed help with a lot of fast guys, so we’re helping each other out right now. He’s really good, man. He’s making a lot of tough catches. He turns 50-50 balls into 70-30.”