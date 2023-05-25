Jason Kelce dons Flyers jersey, meets the Stanley Cup on latest episode of ‘New Heights’

As a five-time All-Pro, Jason Kelce has earned all sorts of accolades, including winning Super Bowl LII. But on the latest episode of he and his brother Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, which was released Thursday, Jason got his hands on a different trophy for the first time.

The Stanley Cup, North America’s oldest professional sports trophy, made a surprise appearance on the show, with Jason having the opportunity to hug and kiss hockey’s holy grail. The Cup, which was first awarded in 1893, currently measures about 35 inches tall and weighs 37 pounds. It was accompanied for the visit by Mike Bolt, one of the “keepers of the Cup,” to ensure its well-being.

Kelce, who played some high school hockey in Cleveland, donned a Flyers jersey and hat to mark the occasion. He also took pictures with his wife and daughters, including one with his three-month-old daughter Bennett resting in the bowl of the trophy.

On an earlier New Heights episode, Jason had called the Stanley Cup the best trophy in sports. The Kelces had the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy on the show last week.

While Kelce is enjoying the trophy tour on the podcast, his primary goal is to get his hands back on the Lombardi Trophy, which the Eagles came up just short of capturing last year in Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, the Flyers haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1975, last appearing in the Cup Finals in 2010. The Florida Panthers, who clinched their spot Wednesday night, will face the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights/Dallas Stars series (3-0 VGK) in this year’s championship series.

