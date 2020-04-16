Jason Kelce is still getting his April Fools joke out midway through the month. The Eagles center announced on his Instagram account earlier today that he was retiring.

Breathe, Eagles fans. The retirement was from arm wrestling. Kelce said that he is leaving behind his 2-0 record, which included a win against Flyers center Claude Giroux.

As for the NFL season, Kelce announced that he will be returning for his 10th season. He said that he felt the need to make an announcement due to people reaching out about his status for next season.

“I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season," Kelce said in the post.

Kelce has been an ironman on the Eagles’ offensive line, even when everyone around him was falling down. He has started 16 games in five straight seasons, and he was the lone starter to not miss a snap last season.

Kelce has been a voted an All-Pro the last three seasons and a Pro Bowler in the last four. At 32, Kelce is undoubtedly on the back nine of his career, but his play suggests that he has plenty left in the tank.