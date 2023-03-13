Jason Kelce puts off retirement, announces he will return to Eagles for 13th season

Jason Kelce is coming back.

The Eagles’ 35-year-old center, who has contemplated retirement each of the last few offseasons, announced Monday that he plans to return for the 13th season of a Hall of Fame career.

”I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce said in a statement released on social media. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t [bleeping] done yet!”

Kelce called the idea of retiring “daunting” in an interview with The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane before the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His mother, Donna, told The Inquirer the prospect of playing his brother Travis and the Chiefs in next year’s regular season may be reason enough for him to play one more year.

“I don’t think he’ll retire. This year he’s had more fun than I think he’s ever had in his entire career,” she said. “The Eagles and Chiefs are playing each other next year and he may just stay for that, to be able to play against his brother one more time in a rematch.”

With his intention to return now known, the Eagles will need to sign Kelce to an extension. His current deal voids on June 3, according to overthecap.com. Kelce was the highest-paid center in the league last season, making nearly $14 million. He’ll likely be in line for a deal similar to that one in the coming days.

Kelce has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for over a decade now and is coming off his fifth All-Pro season. He hasn’t missed a game since 2014 and has become an impact player because of his ability to chase down linebackers and defensive backs in space to spring big running lanes. He’s also one of the most prominent leaders in the locker room and a mentor for the Eagles’ younger players on both sides of the ball.

Kelce was a major part of the Eagles’ offensive success last season, opening up the run game with his athleticism and going the whole year without allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. He has been named first-team All-Pro five of the last six seasons.

After the Super Bowl, Kelce said his decision to play would be decided by his confidence in his ability to be an impact player and get through a full season mentally. Even though his play hasn’t seemed to slip to outside observers, Kelce is harder on himself than that.

“You’re trying to weigh whether you think, one, you can still do it at a high level,” Kelce said. “Two, whether you want to do it. That’s the big thing. It’s a grind. I know I can still probably come back and perform at a good level.”

“It’s getting harder every year. I’m nowhere near the player I used to be. Jalen Hurts makes all of us look a lot better and makes my job a lot easier. So it’s only going to go the other way. Whether you can be accountable to your teammates and perform at that level, and mentally have the energy to be the difference-maker that I feel I am in that regard, all that stuff will factor in.”

Kelce’s 139 consecutive regular-season starts is the longest active streak for a center in the NFL. Including playoffs, he’s started in 149 straight games. His 176 games played since the Eagles drafted him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft ranks fifth in franchise history. He’ll have a chance to vault up to No. 1, although he’d have to overtake Brandon Graham, who has a two-game lead on him going into next season.

After Kelce announced the news, the “New Heights Podcast” social media accounts run for him and his brother posted a video of him celebrating his decision with Howie Roseman when the two were in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine by taking a shot of mezcal.

With Kelce returning, the Eagles will have at least four of their five starters along the offensive line back for next season. Right guard Isaac Seumalo is the only free agent from last year’s group and is one of the best interior linemen on the market. If he signs elsewhere, Kelce’s return could facilitate second-year lineman Cam Jurgens bumping over from backup center to starting guard. The Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round of last year’s draft as Kelce’ heir apparent, but the team believes the 6-foot-3, 290 pound interior center can play guard even though he’s on the smaller side for the position.