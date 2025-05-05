Jason Kelce is crowdsourcing golf advice ahead of playing in the Truist Pro-Am

Jason Kelce will hit the course at Philadelphia Cricket Club for Wednesday’s pro-am, ahead of the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship this week.

Before hitting the links with the pros, who will their practice rounds in Tuesday, Kelce took to Reddit to get some advice on his golf swing.

“Now that I’ve hung up the cleats, I’m trying to get serious about my golf game,” Kelce wrote in a post to r/golfswing. “I’ve uploaded 6 different angles of my swing from a session yesterday. Looking for any tips you can give me — especially on my backswing and follow-through. Been working with a local pro in Philly, but figured I’d get some crowdsourced wisdom too.”

The post quickly became one of the most-viewed on the subreddit, with hundreds of comments sharing their thoughts with Kelce.

“It’s not Aaron Donald. You don’t have to hit it so hard. Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re rich so ignore anything that anyone here says and get lessons,” another chimed in.

“Jason — work on half swings. You will ‘feel’ as if you’re only swinging halfway but will be surprised when you watch the video. I find half swings make it easier to naturally hit all of the ‘correct’ positions and the ball will fly nearly as far. Another thing to try is left hand only swings. You’ll get the feeling of proper wrist set. Eventually add your right hand but make sure it’s ‘only along for the ride,’” a third commenter said.

Kelce will put his new advice and swing to the test on Wednesday, alongside Sixers guard Kyle Lowry and a slate of amateur golfers, all of whom will be paired with PGA Tour pros. The Truist Championship begins on Thursday, headlined by Masters champion Rory McIlroy.