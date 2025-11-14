Eagles and Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel drop new clothing line featuring Philly artists

Jason Kelce, once again, is leaving his mark at Lincoln Financial Field — just not in the way you might think.

And no, Kelce is not coming out of retirement… yet, at least.

Kelce’s clothing company, Underdog Apparel, has announced a new partnership with the Eagles, which will bring limited edition Kelly Green merchandise, consisting of sweatpants and teeshirts, to Eagles’ Pro Shops starting on Friday.

Each product is designed by local artists Eric “HEAVYSLIME” Kenney, Paul Granese, and Kees Holterman, with all proceeds going to the (Be)Philly Foundation — which supports youth programs across Philadelphia.

The brand, named after the underdog mentality the Eagles adopted on their road to winning the Super Bowl in 2018, will now reside in the stadium where it all began, along with several other remote locations.

“Philadelphia is a city renowned for its creativity and artistic vision, which makes this collaboration authentic in so many ways,” wrote Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President, Media and Marketing, for the Philadelphia Eagles in a press release. “We are thrilled to team up with Jason — someone who represents all that is great about our city — to uplift local artists, all while supporting a great cause and offering an exclusive collection that will surely appeal to Eagles fans everywhere.”

Founded in 2022, Underdog Apparel prides itself on its local connections and people-first values — recently collaborating with American Giant, a company that guarantees every piece of clothing the brand produces is made in the United States.

Kelce, who wore a sweater designed by Kenney during his final game with the Birds, described how “excited” he is to have his apparel officially part of Eagles merchandise.

“As somebody who spent a long time playing for the Eagles and representing the team and city, I can’t tell you how excited I am to partner with them on this project,” Kelce wrote. “All of Underdog’s shirts are made in America and designed and printed right here in Philadelphia, so to be able to associate them with the team I love so dearly is awesome. I’m really happy with the collection.”

The (Be)Philly Foundation, also founded by Kelce, works specifically to benefit children in public schools through financially supporting “evidence-based” charitable organizations — including Heights Philadelphia, which helps low-income youth with college preparation and career growth.

The foundation recently hosted a center-city pop-up “garage sale” in late October as well as a Rolling Green celebrity golf event in Springfield Township, DE.