Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome their fourth daughter, go right back to podcasting the next day

The newest Kelce has officially arrived.

On Sunday, Kylie gave birth to her and Jason Kelce’s fourth daughter, sharing the news on Instagram late on Monday.

The newest member of the family is named Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, joining 5-year-old Wyatt, 4-year-old Elliotte, and 2-year-old Bennett.

Jason and Kylie both got right back in the podcast studio after the birth, with Jason taping an episode of New Heights and Kylie recording an episode of her new show Not Gonna Lie the day after the birth.

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Kylie and Jason introduced the baby to Travis Kelce, who joked that he’d wait six months to come by to meet the baby in person. Kylie also shared that she wanted to just name the baby Finn, but that Jason “refused” to let her name the baby that, so Finn has become her nickname.

Kylie announced the pregnancy on Nov. 22, her fourth, with a shot of the three older sisters, one of whom looked not-so-excited about the newest addition.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page,” Kylie wrote in the initial caption.

Now that she’s here, surely Bennett will come around.

But, if Jason is any indication, it might take a few months for Bennett to start to really get excited about being a sister.

“Babies are awesome,” Jason said on New Heights. “… But they don’t do a lot for the first six months. It really doesn’t get exciting until they start smiling and giving you something. [But] it’s amazing. Watching a birth is still one of the most craziest things you can ever witness. There’s a moment when you see any baby, and it’s overwhelming.”